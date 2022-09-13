Actor, John Dumelo, is making massive strides in agriculture, and in a video he shared on social media, the actor and politician harvested multiple bags of ginger

The humble man and his workers packed the bags of ginger into a 3-wheeled vehicle and drove to deliver them to his customers

The video impressed many peeps who saw it, and they praised John for his hard work and contribution to agriculture in Ghana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has impressed many Ghanaians with his impact and efforts in the agricultural sector.

In a video John shared, he harvested some huge bags of ginger from his farm and packed them into a 3-wheeled vehicle popularly called aboboyaa in Ghana.

John Dumelo photos Source: johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

After packing the bags of ginger, John drove the vehicle himself to make deliveries to customers. The video showed how hardworking and humble the actor is as he could have easily made one of his multiple workers do the deliveries but opted to go by himself.

The video impressed many people as they admired the hardworking actor. John Dumelo is an ambitious man not only in farming but in politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor aspired for the Ayawaso West seat but lost the election by a slim margin. Many eyes are on John to vie for the position again.

Folks Praise John Dumelo

NAA TACKIA was inspired:

feeling inspired anytime I see you post your farm produce.... through you I got my Chile pepper farm few weeks for harvest

truly.sonia also wrote:

I study agriculture in university looking forward to work with you sir ‍♀️

Nakeela Seidu also said:

the inspiration I need

Queenlatifa❤️❤️ was pleased with the video:

God bless you

James Brown: Nigerian Comic Actor And Skit Maker Lands In Ghana; Gets Welcomed With Adowa Dance

In other news, Nigerian comic actor, James Brown, landed in Ghana recently and got received warmly at the airport with an Adowa dance.

James Brown was all smiles when Ghanaians dressed in rich kente cloth danced and drummed joyously to mark his arrival.

The video went viral on social media as folks wondered why he was in Ghana and why he was given such a warm welcome.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh