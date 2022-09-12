Kidi: Ghanaian Musician Performs In Cologne, Germany; Gets Held And Touched By Excited Female Fans
- Kidi performed in Cologne, Germany, over the weekend and thrilled a large crowd at the concert with some good music
- Female fans at the concert were extra excited to see the Ghanaian musician sing, as many of them were near the stage held and touched him
- The video of Kidi receiving extra love from the ladies got folks dropping interesting comments on social media
Ghanaian afro beats musician, Kidi, has got folks' eyes popping after a video of him getting touched in interesting ways by female fans at a concert in Cologne, Germany popped up.
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Kidi and Kuame Eugene's world tour took them to Germany, where they thrilled a large crowd with some scintillating music.
Kidi captured all the attention as he won the hearts of the ladies with his performance. Kidi sang his hit song 'Badman' featuring Kwesi Arthur and had the ladies going gaga.
The women at the edge of the stage desperately tried to get a feel of the superstar and grabbed at his legs and shorts. At a point, Kidi had to redraw himself from the hyper ladies as they tried to hold him in peculiar places.
A video of the incident circulated on social media and stirred funny reactions.
Kidi's Performance Generates Reactions
onerealameh said:
Eii, some girl scream omg b3y3 billion
governor_wildout laughed:
why were you taking your waist backwards
he_loves_meekmill commented:
Why are these ladies like this. Tryna hold @kidimusic ei brokos eii
wolemarley reacted:
3maa ne k)te sos)
In the video, DJ Switch was playing energetically at an event amidst chants and hypes from the event's MC
He.r fans and followers were wowed by the video and could not help but praise the youngster for her talent.
