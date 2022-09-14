One of Ghana's prettiest actresses, Kisa Gbele, hit the gym with her close friend Afia Schwarzenegger and had a good time

Kisa looked pretty as she lifted some dumbles in a tight, sweet outfit that highlighted her shapely figure and got hyped by Afia

The video made rounds on social media as it had peeps drooling at Kisa Gbele's beautiful looks and praised her

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbele, was at the gym with fellow actress Afia Schwarzenegger to keep fit and maintain their beautiful figures.

Afia Schwar shared a video of their time at the facility, and it got folks admiring Kisa's beautiful looks.

Photos: Kisa Gbele Lifting Weights In The Gym Source: queenafiaschwar

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Kisa was seen wearing a pretty and tight gym outfit that brought out her beautiful figure well and had peeps drooling. Kisa lifted some dumbells with all her might as Afia Schwar hyped her up and admired her beauty.

She urged Kisa not to give up as she struggled a bit with her routine. Afia seemed pretty excited as she took videos of Kisa exercising and shared them on her social media page.

The interesting footage pleased many netizens as they could not get over Kisa's beauty and admired her. Others had other interesting things to say.

Kisa Gbele Causes Traffic With Gym Video

dorakwaasi70 admired her:

Eish she's pretty ooh

hamdy_baby26 wrote:

What type of exercise is this one

cbannermanwilliams.cb admired her looks

Hmmmm I want to say smtin ooo...but I remembered da gal is strong ewe so no cause for alarm..ewe gals r fine paa I now know why nkrumah added togoland to ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh