Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of rapper Sarkodie, revealed in a 2022 interview that she started dating Sarkodie after returning from Germany

Tracy's disclosure adds a new perspective to the ongoing saga between Sarkodie and Nelson, sparking curiosity about the timeline of their relationships

These revelations bring fresh clarity to the narrative surrounding the three prominent figures in Ghana's entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a revealing 2022 interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of rapper Sarkodie, shared details about her relationship with the artist.

Tracy disclosed that she began dating Sarkodie after returning from her studies in Germany.

This revelation comes amid Yvonne Nelson's recent book release, where she claimed to have had an affair with Sarkodie and even underwent a pregnancy termination for him while Tracy was studying abroad.

Tracy Sarkcess speaks on when she started dating Sarkodie Photo credit: @tracysarkcess

Source: UGC

"My cousin told me when I was about leaving Ghana for my studies in Germany that Sarkodie was interested in me. But it was when I came back that I reconnected with him as friends and things developed from there," she said.

Tracy's candid admission sheds light on the timeline of her relationship with Sarkodie. It provides a contrasting perspective to readers of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, who concluded that Sarkodie cheated on Tracy.

How Ghanaians are reacting to Tracy Sarkcess' revelation

While the public has been captivated by the ongoing saga between Sarkodie and Nelson, Tracy's revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the narrative. Below are some comments netizens have been sharing.

@KMurphy91326209 said:

Well, it's great to see that Sark has proven his loyalty to his girlfriend. Trust and faithfulness are the foundation of a strong relationship! View my profile please

@Noble_axis indicated:

Just listen to how she said "my husband " so lovely

@CulioGH commented:

Cheating on his gf? Come on there’s never any mentioning of vows in a girlfriend boyfriend relationship except marriage ‍♂️‍♂️

Watch the video from 18:00 below:

NAM1 advises Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson to ceasefire and make sleeping dogs lie

Meanwhile, former MenzGold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah has interjected himself into the ongoing dispute between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson.

He gave his opinion on the subject and emphasised the value of showing control when dealing with damaging accusations. He is better known by his stage name NAM1.

Bisa Kdei praises Sarkodie over diss song for Yvonne Nelson, his comment sparks anger

In other news, Bisa Kdei, a Grammy-winning highlife musician from Ghana, praised his colleague Sarkodie for releasing the diss track Try Me, directed at Yvonne Nelson.

On Wednesday, June 28, the Mansa hitmaker shared his pleasure on Twitter and said he had listened to the song numerous times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh