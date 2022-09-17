Dj Switch, in a video she shared on her Youtube page, gave some wisdom-filled advice and wowed many with her intelligence

The confident little girl spoke with the confidence and eloquence of an elderly person as she dropped gems of knowledge

The video impressed many peeps who watched it as they agreed with Dj Switch's words of wisdom and praised her

Young Ghanaian disk jockey Dj Switch is known for her confidence, intelligence and eloquence.

The young Dj has shown these wonderful qualities once again in a video she dropped on her Youtube channel.

Dj Switch photos Source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Dj Switch said:

No matter how stoic you are, no matter how organised you are. If you are doing something and it is not working, remember that no one is perfect, giving up should not be in your dictionary you should try again.

The smart young lady showed how in-depth her intellect was as she went on to quote Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, an American political figure, diplomat, and activist who served as the first lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945. Dj Switch eloquently recited one of her quotes which says

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift that is why it is called a present

She reiterated that one must not give up and must live in the moment and try as much as possible to seize every opportunity which presents itself. The beautiful words of Dj Switch impressed many peeps, especially Ghanaians.

Dj Switch Leaves Good Impression On Ghanaians

Godfred Avuglah agreed with her:

Very true thought. Thanks for sharing your thoughts ❤️

David Kwame Mensah Tawiah said:

Whenever i see you , i see God favour.

Christ Junior also commented:

Deep ✅✅

Sammy Sammy was pleased:

Wel said ...beauty

Source: YEN.com.gh