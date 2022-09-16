Wendy Shay has dropped the visuals for her song 'Warning' and has given details of the events that influenced the song

In the video, Wendy is seen sitting on a throne, portraying herself as a queen as she boldy sang the lyrics

The video impressed many peeps as they admired the singer's confidence and encouraged her to drop more music

Ghanaian music icon, Wendy Shay, has finally released the music video for her song 'Warning.'

The beautiful visuals portrayed her as a queen. She sat on a grand throne in a forest setting and had a crown on her head.

The lyrics of the song, as the name suggests, seemed to be sending a message to someone, as Wendy used very strong language and threw shots at individuals who hurt her.

The song tells a broken heart story, and Wendy clarified in an Instagram post that the song was aimed at her ex-boyfriend and her best friend.

She apologised for the foul language used in the melody and narrated what ensued between herself, her ex-boyfriend and her best friend. She said:

It’s hard for Hardworking women to get genuine love. While, I was on the road chasing my Passion, my so-called best friend was also chasing my man, and now they are together. So ShayGang, excuse me for my language. This song is very personal.

Regardless of the lyrics, the music video was very pleasing to watch, and it impressed many folks as they praised Wendy for her efforts.

Wendy Shay Receives Words Of Encouragement

officialdrwoy was impressed:

This is badas

kwekugh_ reacted:

This your best friend no try ah

bhimwaa__shayness wrote:

Thank you for understanding us

