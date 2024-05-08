Afronita's dance partner, Abigail Dromo Adjiri, was recently featured on the Late Afternoon Show with Berla Mundi's show

The partially deaf viral star was accompanied by her mum and former trainer

They talked about the superstar's dancing prowess in managing her condition and what it takes to train her

Abigail Dromo Adjiri and Afronita gained significant traction worldwide with their captivating performance on the Britain's Got Talent stage.

Recently, Afronita recounted meeting Abigail for the first time and shot down trending rumours about her snatching the youngster from her previous trainer.

During the May 8th edition of Berla Mundi's late Afternoon show on TV3, Abigail's rise to fame was featured.

Abigail's mum hails her daughter

According to Abigail's mum, who attended the duo's audition in the UK, she didn't realise her infant daughter had a hearing impairment until much later.

That notwithstanding, her impressive dancing talent was obvious at a younger age when she would storm naming ceremonies to exhibit her skills.

Abigail's trainer also established that he knew the youngster was destined for greatness on the first day he met her.

While Abigail is unable to hear fully, her mother confirmed the youngster can pick loud sounds, which helps her communicate.

During their BGT performance, Afronita also shared that she mostly communicates with her protégé through beats and dance steps.

Abigail rejoices watching her performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a video of Abigail's reaction as she watched her recent performance at Britain's Got Talent had popped up online.

In the emotional video, the young dancer smiled from ear to ear as she watched her vibey performance alongside her dance partner Afronita.

