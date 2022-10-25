Suad, a beautiful plus-sized lady, caught the attention of internet users after she celebrated her birthday in grand style

The 16-year-old had lots of gifts on her big day and danced joyously at a party which was thrown for her by family and friends

Suad showed off her eye-catching dancing skills as she did some beautiful moves with some staff of Menscook while her friends hyped her

A beautiful Ghanaian girl named Suad had a blissful time on her 16th birthday. The pretty little girl was made to feel special as she received nice presents from friends and family, including a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Suad on the dance floor with Menscook staff Source: menscookgh

Source: Instagram

Aside from the gifts, a grand party was thrown for her. Menscook, a popular restaurant and catering service, was hired to make Suad's big day special. At the party, food and drinks were abundant.

Friends and family came in their numbers to support the pretty lady. Videos from the grand reception showed it was an exciting one. It got even more interesting when a joyous Suad took to the dancefloor to showcase her exquisite dance moves.

The birthday girl moved her feet effortlessly and was joined by some Menscook staff on the dance floor. Friends of Suad were equally excited as they hyped her up Suad and showed their full support.

Menscook shared videos of the beautiful moment on their Instagram page, and it pleased many social media users who admired Suad's dance moves.

Suad Excites Netizens

affordable_kitchen_wares praised Suad:

Enjoy baby girl Love that you’re confident in your skin. Some of us love you a million times. ❤️

fremah__nketiah was impressed:

Henergy

anitaadobea36 also wrote:

She’s so beautiful

annesallitah8 also commented:

Baby girl love life, you're beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️❤️!

Source: YEN.com.gh