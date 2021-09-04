Dancehall musician, Samini, disclosed that his daughter, Yelisung, has started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA)

The father of three girls took pride in his daughter's new chapter in a post on Instagram

Samini shared a heartwarming message with photos of Yelisung in her uniform, as she stood at the entrance of the school

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known professionally as Samini, has taken pride in his daughter's growth as she clocks another milestone.

Samini' daughter, Yelisung, started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA) in the UK, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her.

The father of three lovely girls indicated that he wanted to share in his 11-year-old daughter's achievement, as she begins ''a new chapter'' in her life.

Celebrating daughter's new chapter

The Linda hitmaker writes;

''A new chapter for my Lill princess #Yelisung. Let’s give thanks for the gift of children and let’s make sure we are part of their memories with the slightest opportunity, go, baby, see daddy right behind you ❤️❤️ She grew tall ikr. Hey it runs through the blood,'' he said.

Samini's post has amassed over 10, 000 reactions and comments as of the time of this publication.

Social media comments

Mmoakyenebaparker remarked:

''Congratulations baby girl.''

Articulate_tina said:

''Wow, she resembles Mary ur kid sister.''

Your._.mum indicated:

''Aww so cute.''

