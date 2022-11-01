Shatta Wale, in a video, narrated a hilarious incident involving his former manager Bulldog

The dancehall star angrily fired shots at Bulldog and exposed him, saying he was drawing a fish during an important meeting

Social media users found the video hilarious and reacted to Shatta's comments in interesting ways

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has narrated a hilarious incident involving his former manager Bulldog.

Shatta Wale narrating incident involving Bulldog Source: Tiktok, Youtube

Shatta Wale went on an angry rant and exposed Bulldog. According to Shatta, back when Bulldog was his manager, an ambassadorial deal came through from Guinness as they wanted to sign him for their Made Of Black campaign.

Shatta said a meeting was held to discuss the deal and mentioned that his dad and Bulldog attended a meeting to broker a deal on his behalf. During the meeting, his dad noticed Bulldog, his manager, was busily scribbling something on a piece of paper.

Per Shatta's words, his dad thought Bulldog, as the manager, was jotting something useful down and taking notes from the meeting, only to look at his paper and realize he was drawing a fish.

Shatta had a look of anger and disdain on his face as he narrated the hilarious incident. His account of the story had netizens laughing hard. Some folks doubted the story and felt it was a tall tale.

Shatta Wale Stirs Hilarious Reactions

Boss_da_hearts_govana was confused:

draw fish s3 s3nn ??

Odogwu also said:

How can you tell me this story

_1 also wrote:

eeeeeii wale how can you tell me this story....fish paaa...abeg ooo na ebi tilapia or amani

Nana_Kwadwo also commented:

Ah Ewuradi yesu Wale go kill person…..

Shatta Wale Speaks Broken French In Hilarious Video Which Sparks Reactions

In other news, Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gotten many people on social media buzzing with laughter with a hilarious video.

Taking to his official social media page, he aired out his plight about the current economic crisis by speaking French.

The video has generated diverse conversations on social media, with a large number of people laughing at Shatta Wale's French accent.

Source: YEN.com.gh