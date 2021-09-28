Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has celebrated her first child, Nana Kofi Safo, as he celebrated his birthday.

Asiedu's son turned a year older on Monday, September 27, 2021, and she could not hide her joy. The actress took to social media to share photos of the handsome-looking Nana Safo.

The photo shows Nana Safo clad in colourful kente and looking like a young chief.

Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, the actress sent a touching

"We may not have been the greatest parents, but you have always been the most wonderful son to us. A son like you gives us a reason to stay happy and proud each day, thank you!

"I’ll never forget when I first held you in my arms, son. Every year, your birthday revives that memory.

"I can still feel the first kick that made me realize someone precious is growing inside of me. Wondering how time flies as you’re a big boy today. Happy birthday my King ❤ @king_safofirst. Nana Kofi Safo Ababio from Daddy and Myself, we say God bless you!!!"

