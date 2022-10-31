Shatta Wale Speaks Broken French In Hilarious Video Which Sparks Reactions Online
- Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gotten many people on social media buzzing with laughter with a hilarious video
- Taking to his official social media page, he aired out his plight about the current economic crisis by speaking French
- The video has generated diverse conversations on social media, with a large number of people laughing at Shatta Wale's French accent
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has dropped a hilarious video on his social media page speaking French and this has generated various reactions from Netizens.
In the video, he was spotted trying to speak the French language as he aired his grievances pertaining to the current economic hardships in the country.
He muttered out that he does speak French. However, he is not that fluent in the francophone dialect.
Shatta Wale jabs Bulldog, claims he was only an errand man for his performance fees after shows: "Be grateful"
He stated that many people are spreading falsehoods, including popular media house, GoTV. Shatta hinted that the media houses generate content from persons who are known for talking without relevant facts.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Netizens
_fiagbedzi said:
l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, la wu oooo
dorkenventures commented:
La people la talk what a French!
iamlpobee commented:
E say wetin? I think my French teacher thought me the incorrect French oo boi3
fibbiesmakeover said:
Shattawale, stop that you let me laugh enter into Akuffo Addo's pocket
she_love_jesus_christ said:
Is the la die for mela die de3 la die infact all die be die
machi_vibez commented:
I was getting serious with him until he said Trabaye
flexymum said:
Hahaha la funny la
Shatta Wale Jabs Bulldog, Claims He Only Sent Bulldog On Errands To Claim Performance Fee
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hinted that he has always been his personal manager as well as the CEO of Shatta Movement, and not Bulldog.
Taking to social media to express his displeasure, he threw jabs at renowned Artiste Manager, Bulldog hinting that he was never his manager as he claimed.
The 'On God' hitmaker noted that he only sent Bulldog on errands to claim his performance fees from event organisers.
Source: YEN.com.gh