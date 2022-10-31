Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gotten many people on social media buzzing with laughter with a hilarious video

Taking to his official social media page, he aired out his plight about the current economic crisis by speaking French

The video has generated diverse conversations on social media, with a large number of people laughing at Shatta Wale's French accent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has dropped a hilarious video on his social media page speaking French and this has generated various reactions from Netizens.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Twitter

In the video, he was spotted trying to speak the French language as he aired his grievances pertaining to the current economic hardships in the country.

He muttered out that he does speak French. However, he is not that fluent in the francophone dialect.

He stated that many people are spreading falsehoods, including popular media house, GoTV. Shatta hinted that the media houses generate content from persons who are known for talking without relevant facts.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Netizens

_fiagbedzi said:

l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, la wu oooo

dorkenventures commented:

La people la talk what a French!

iamlpobee commented:

E say wetin? I think my French teacher thought me the incorrect French oo boi3

fibbiesmakeover said:

Shattawale, stop that you let me laugh enter into Akuffo Addo's pocket

she_love_jesus_christ said:

Is the la die for mela die de3 la die infact all die be die

machi_vibez commented:

I was getting serious with him until he said Trabaye

flexymum said:

Hahaha la funny la

Shatta Wale Jabs Bulldog, Claims He Only Sent Bulldog On Errands To Claim Performance Fee

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hinted that he has always been his personal manager as well as the CEO of Shatta Movement, and not Bulldog.

Taking to social media to express his displeasure, he threw jabs at renowned Artiste Manager, Bulldog hinting that he was never his manager as he claimed.

The 'On God' hitmaker noted that he only sent Bulldog on errands to claim his performance fees from event organisers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh