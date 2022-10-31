'Taking Over' hitmaker Shatta Wale has allegedly taken a swipe at Bulldog, who claimed to have been Shatta Wale's Manager

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog was never his manager and has never been, as he made some assertions in a tweet on his official Twitter handle

His statement has triggered many netizens, including members of the Shatta Movement Family, who are hailing their leader

Self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hinted that he has always been his personal manager as well as the CEO of Shatta Movement, and not Bulldog.

Taking to social media to express his displeasure, he threw jabs at renowned Artiste Manager, Bulldog hinting that he was never his manager as he claimed.

The 'On God' hitmaker noted that he only sent Bulldog on errands to claim his performance fees from event organisers.

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog, who claimed to have managed him has never bagged an endorsement deal for him.

Captioning the post on his officially verified Twitter handle, he wrote;

To whom it may concern If I send you to go take show money for me doesn’t mean you are a manager ..Mention one endorsement deal you lobby for✅✅ Be grateful and not ungrateful ✅✅

His statement sparks reactions among Netizens

@GabbyDarko:

Love him or loathe him, one thing is for sure, Shatta knows how to ride and slash riddim!

@oluwakobby:

You are the definition of Independent Music in Ghana. You have taught us a lot during your come-up. SM FOR LIFE.

@LilMoGh:

Peace is overrated????

