A Ghanaian boy has been scammed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle after he went there to buy an iPhone

In a video making rounds on social media, the young boy was given a China-made phone for GH₵8,000 instead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max he went there to buy

Many online peeps who came across the boy's video laughed at him for falling victim to the criminals at Circle

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A young Ghanaian boy is being trolled online after he was scammed at Circle in Accra.

According to narrations in a trending video spotted on Instagram, the unidentified boy went to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max for GH₵8000.

The fake China-made iPhone. Photo credit: GHpage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, the boy innocently fell into the hands of some criminals who took his money and gave him a China-made refabricated phone, with body and back cameras akin to the iPhone he wanted to buy.

It was only after turning on the phone that he realised he had been duped of his hard-earned money, causing him to wail over his lack of vigilance.

Netizens troll him online

Netizens who chanced on the young man's video trolled him for allowing himself to be scammed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, a place notoriously famous for such fraudulent schemes.

Some of the reactions to the video have been compiled below.

abdullai670 said:

:But this is new phone oooo … I hv one mpo . It’s not an apple product."

sam_u_el_kofi also said:

"Buh why u go see this den buy."

theboi_active reacted:

"it’s better than soap or fufu."

edem_rolex also reacted:

"I will comment later."

Ghanaian man who tried to swap old phone for an iPhone gets junk device at Kumasi-Adum PZ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man who went to Adum PZ in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, to swap his phone became the latest victim of a phone swap scam.

The young man travelled to Kumasi for the first time to swap his old device for an iPhone 6s.

Netizens who saw the video of the man crying after he was swindled were shocked that he fell victim to such a fraudulent scheme.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh