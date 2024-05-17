Country music has always had a special place in people's hearts. Among the rising stars in this genre is Alexandra Kay, renowned for her hit songs How Do We Go and That's What Love Is. The artist has stood out for her unique voice and the raw emotion she pours into her songs. However, recent headlines have shifted focus from her music to her personal life, particularly her divorce from Indiana Touchette. Explore the untold story of Alexandra Kay's divorce.

Alexandra Kay is an acclaimed American country singer and songwriter. Since stepping into the spotlight in 2016 with her debut track, No More, she has amassed a devoted fan base. However, Alexandra Kay's divorce from his ex-husband, Indiana Touchette, has diverted attention to her romantic life, leaving many wondering what led to the split of this seemingly happy couple.

Full name Alexandra Lexi Krekorian Stage name Alexandra Kay Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chesterfield, Missouri, United States Current residence Waterloo, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Waterloo High School Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Rocko Beall Profession Country singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @alexandrakaymusic X (Twitter) TikTok @alexandrakaymusic YouTube @alexandrakaymusic

Who is Alexandra Kay?

Alexandra Kay is a famous country singer and songwriter. She was born on 5 September 1991 in Chesterfield, Missouri, United States. The country star is 32 years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Not much is known about the artist's family background other than that she has two sisters. Regarding her high school education, Kay attended Waterloo High School.

Alexandra Kay's divorce

Rumours concerning Alexandra Kay's divorce from her husband emerged in January 2023 after she to express her discontent with her current and past relationships.

I hadn't slowed down for long enough to realize I was pouring myself into someone who was never filling me back up.

Fans also noticed that Alexandra Kay had removed her wedding ring and was no longer posting about her husband on her social media accounts as before.

But did Alexandra Kay get a divorce? Although neither addressed the divorce rumours at the time, Alexandra mentioned it during an interview about her new album, All I've Ever Known.

I'm going through a divorce from my ex, who I was with for a decade. I pretty much just became 13 again. The only way that I knew how to process this extreme loss in my life and the grief that I was feeling was to write about it, and that's exactly what I did and so I've always been vulnerable in my music, but this is by far the most I think raw and real and unapologetic I've been when it comes to writing.

When did Alexandra Kay and Indiana Touchette get married?

Alexandra Kay and Indiana Touchette, an American Union labourer, tied the knot on 25 September 2021 in a small wedding ceremony held at A Pocket Full of Sunshine in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Touchette's brother-in-law, Tim Hastey, officiated the ceremony.

Alexandra and Indiana met in high school and had their first official date in 2012. The country singer revealed how the date went, saying:

I remember exactly what he was wearing. He pulled up, and his car was super clean; we went to the movies, and I made fun of him for eating cookies.

Touchette proposed to Kay in late 2019, and they exchanged their vows two years later.

Who is Alexandra Kay's husband now?

After her divorce, Lexi did not remarry but is currently dating Rocko Beall, an American songwriter, guitarist, and teacher. He regularly shares guitar tips on social media, intending to assist aspiring artists.

It is unclear how long the two have been dating. However, the singer recently talked about the beginning of their relationship during an appearance on The Zach Kuhn Show, admitting that they began as friends and were initially afraid to get into a relationship. She stated:

He was very much like, no, you are my boss…this is a recipe for disaster. I love you. We’re such good friends.

How did Alexandra Kay get famous?

At 22, Alexandra embarked on an independent career in country music. She created cover videos of several 90s country music favourites and shared them on her Facebook fan page, where they went viral numerous times.

Kay performed in several musical theatre productions before signing with Network Entertainment when she was 21. She soared to prominence in 2016 with the release of her debut single No More. In 2021, she released her debut EP, Dive Bar Dreamer, and in 2022, she had her first radio hit, Backroad Therapy.

Some of Alexandra Kay's most popular songs include:

That's What Love Is

How Do We Go

Best Worst Ex

We Wouldn't Be Us

She Stayed

Hard Candy Christmas

She is also well-known for her TikTok Coffee Covers series, where she performs covers of other artists' songs while brewing coffee.

What is Alexandra Kay's net worth?

According to I am Gold Panda and News Now Nigeria, Alexandra Kay's alleged net worth is $1 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth from her illustrious music industry career through concert tours, album sales, and streaming royalties.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Alexandra Kay? She is an American country singer and songwriter. What is Alexandra Kay's age? As of May 2024, she is 32 years old. She was born on September 5, 1991. What is Alexandra Kay's real name? Her birth name is Alexandra Lexi Krekorian. Did Alexandra Kay get a divorce? Kay married Indiana in 2021, but their union did not last long. Who is Alexandra Kay's boyfriend? The singer is currently dating Rocko Beall, an American songwriter, guitarist, and teacher. Was Alexandra Kay on The Voice? Yes, the songwriter was once a contestant on The Voice.

Alexandra Kay's divorce rumours hit the headlines in January 2023. Although the couple kept details about the divorce private, in November 2023, Kay revealed she was going through a divorce, which inspired most songs in her newly released album.

