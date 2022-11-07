Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King, visited Anloga to attend the 60th Hogbetsotso Festival

The king attended the event in grand style as he went with a convoy of more than 30 cars

Videos of the Asantehene's long convoy caused a massive stir on social media as folks felt it was too extravagant

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, was in Anloga over the weekend to attend the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II: Ashanti King Arrives In Anloga Source: TikTok

The Ashanti king was invited by Woamefia (Paramount Chief) of Anlo, Togbi Sri III.

The Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated in remembrance of the Anlos' escape from the rule of Togbe Agorkoli from Notsie about 400 years ago.

The Asantehene arrived at the event in grand style, and videos of his grand arrival in Anloga caused a massive stir on social media.

Otumfour and his entourage travelled with a convoy of over 30 vehicles. The Asantehene's entourage was over 211 as he travelled with hornblowers, cooks, and sword bearers, among others.

Otumfour's convoy consisted of some of the most luxurious cars money could buy. There were several Land Cruisers, Toyota Tundras, and Rolls Royce, amongst others.

The long convoy sparked conversation online as folks dropped their opinions on the extravagant arrival of the king.

Otumfuo's Arrival Stirs Reactions

KG reacted:

I appreciate the fact that he attended the festival but how and why this big convoy?

user68261255620 was impressed:

The King Solomon of our time......piaawwwww Nana

Mercy solo12345 also wrote:

I am proud herrr the tribe is just beautiful and special.l type with smile and happiness in my heart

rubenkorshie also reacted:

THE UNITY IS EXCELLENT ✍️❤❤❤

Bawumia Booed By People Of Anlo At Hogbetsotso Festival, Video Shows him Being Restless

In other news, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, was booed after he began to mention the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government.

Even though the people of Anlo gave the vice president a warm welcome into their community, they began to boo him when they became displeased with his speech.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with some giving some words of advice to the vice president to avoid another occurrence.

