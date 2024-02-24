The husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has reacted to the update by the Guinness World Record on the sing-a-thon record attempt

Kofi Owusu Aduonum said the principal aim for embarking on the five-day singing marathon was to promote Ghanaian music

He congratulated his wife on attempting the record, adding that many people have now heard of Ghana because of this

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, has gone public after the Guinness World Record confirmed that his wife was unsuccessful in her singing marathon world record attempt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy Prime, the sports journalist who labelled her wife as her heroine showered praises on her for embarking on the sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa's husband reacts to wife's disqualification Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

He revealed that the primary goal of the five-day event was to promote Ghanaian music to the world and believes that the set target was achieved.

"We believe we have achieved our target of sending Ghana's music out there or globally".

Mr Aduonum added that the sing-a-thon by his wife also projected the country in a positive light to the rest of the world.

"If you are a regular traveller, people confuse Ghana with Guyana, and Guyana is a country in South America, and so I believe this project, to a large extent told people out there that there is a country called Ghana," he said.

Guinness World Record gives update on Afua's sing-a-thon

The clarification also comes on the backdrop of an announcement by the Guinness World Records that it had refunded the money it received from Afua Asantewaa for her review to be expedited.

The GWR also, in a post on X, wished Afua Asantewaa the best of luck in her future record attempts.

"The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts", the post read in part.

Afua Asantewaa breaks silence on sing-a-thon setback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa has cleared the air on the verdict delivered by the Guinness World Records on her sing-a-thon.

In a post, she thanked her fans for their support and hinted at announcing her plans in the coming days.

"I would announce my next line of action in a few days. When life hands you lemons, turn them into lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat, she added.

