Hogbetsotso, the annual festival of the people of Anlo was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022

The event has been topping the charts on social media as unprecedented moments were experienced at the Hogbetsotso

YEN.com.gh put together 6 of the most unforgettable photos from the event including the attendance of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and others

The 2022 edition of Hogbetsotso, which is held on the first Saturday in the month of November at Anloga, the customary and ritual capital of the Anlo state came off in grand style.

Photos from the event have been warming hearts on social media as they show some moments that most people have never seen in their lifetime.

Three of the biggest kingdoms in Ghana were heavily represented. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, were both present to pay homage to Togbui Sri III the paramount chief of Anlo.

Photos of Togbui Sri III and other top chiefs in Ghana Photo credit: Manhyia Palace Events and Photos

Source: UGC

1. Awɔmefia Tɔgbui Sri III and Asantehene Otumfour Osei -Tutu II

The Ashati Empire which is ruled by Asantehene Otumfour Osei -Tutu II is the biggest kingdom in the country.

His presence at any event gives it a lot of weight and he was not only seen at the Hogbetsotso but also fondly related to the Awomefia as can be seen in the photos below.

2. The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the event

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also reigns over one of the biggest traditional kingdoms in Ghana.

He was seen together with the Asantehene Otumfour Osei -Tutu II to the delight of many, as it is an uncommon scene

3. Photos showing the arrival of The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The different kingdoms did not only show up at Hogbetsotso. They greatly depicted their various cultures as well.

4. Former President John Dramani Mahama at Hogbetsotso

Ghana's former President, John Dramani Mahama was unable to attend the grand event on November 5 but he made time together with his brother Ibrahim to pay homage to the chief the previous day.

See his photo below

5. Magical displays at Hogbetsotso

This photo of a woman unable to pierce her skin with a sharp knife is a depiction of the various powerful displays that happened at the 2022 Hogbetsotso.

It has been trending online since the event took place on Saturday, November 5.

Bawumia Booed At Hogbetsotso Festival

In other news, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, was booed after he began to mention the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government.

Even though the people of Anlo gave the vice president a warm welcome into their community, they began to boo him when they became displeased with his speech.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with some giving some words of advice to the vice president to avoid another occurrence.

Source: YEN.com.gh