Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, was booed after he began to mention the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government

Even though the people of Anlo gave the vice president a warm welcome into their community, they began to boo him when they became displeased with his speech

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with some giving some words of advice to the vice president to avoid another occurrence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, was booed by the people of Anlo at the recently held 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo Source: @mbawumia and Fred Duhoe

Source: Instagram

Upon arrival, Bawumia was given a presidential welcome by the people of Anlo State. Many people chased him with New Patriotic Party (NPP) flags and paraphernalia as they shouted the party's theme song.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to reports, celebrations for the much-anticipated festival were going on well until Dr Bawumia attempted to recount what the people did not want to hear.

He began his speech by acknowledging the economic hardships the people were going through and even empathised with them. However, things took a downturn when Bawumia began to list the achievements of the incumbent government, which did not order well with the people.

Per reports by Fred Duhoe, the people resisted security in order to get closer and drive away the vice president. This, in turn, made the vice president uneasy as he tried to finish his speech quickly.

Below are videos of the people of Anlo hooting at the vice president during the delivery of his speech.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on the booing incident in Anlo at the Hogbetsotso Festival

KA Kennedy:

When he started with the economy, then I said this man is surely going to get booed.

Felix Mawulorm Apaloo:

Meek and peaceful but we have a limit. What was his Government posture when the sea rendered my people homeless at Keta? What has his Government done in Anlo land which he was recounting? He should have just done formalities and leave the politics behind.

Ransford Kasu:

lol Good he enjoyed the cheers too but for the booes he brought it upon himself because he refused to employ wisdom, tact and diplomacy to know when, where and what or how to talk.He requires tutorials in Audience psychology

Frank Addo:

He is just insensitive and clueless. Instead of you instilling hope in us you doing politics and you want to become a President. Interesting times ahead...

Ben Dotsei Malor:

It's sad, ill-judged, and unfortunate that this Veep could be so tone-deaf, insensitive, and uncaring to turn a truly beautiful and historic occasion into a platform for his nation-wrecking, comedic, wicked, and destructive brand of politicking. What was he thinking? What did he expect?

Global Citizen Festival 2022: Akufo-Addo Booed On Stage By Ghanaians As He Delivered His Speech

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, got booed on stage by many Ghanaians as he delivered his speech at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra.

The event, held in Accra on Spetember 25, 2022, saw many ace Ghanaian musicians and Nigerian and American musicians grace the stage at the Black Star Square.

However, one video from the night that has since gone viral was President Akufo-Addo being booed by many Ghanaians when he walked on stage to deliver the speech.

He was booed as he walked on stage and also when he was done giving his speech when he asked revellers whether they were enjoying themselves at the concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh