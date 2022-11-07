Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie got fans anticipating the release of his album JAMZ after sharing the tracklist

His eighth studio album will be released on November 11, 2022, and will be available on major streaming platforms

Fans of the Ghanaian rapper took to social media to express their excitement after seeing the features on the album

With a few days to the release of his eighth studio album, JAMZ, Sarkodie has teased fans with more project details. The internationally recognized rapper shared the tracklist of the 10-track star-studded project set for release on November 11, 2022.

Black Sherif featured on Sarkodie's JAMZ album Photo Source: @sarkodie, @blacksherif_.

The album features Ghanaian musicians Cina Soul, Black Sherif and King Promise on the already-released Labadi. Fans had already suspected Black Sherif would be on the album after he was sighted in the studio with Sarkodie.

International Features

JAMZ features guest verses from Nigerian music stars Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN (previously known as BUJU), and Oxlade, who Sarkodie has collaborated with on two occasions. He also crossed over to Jamaica for a feature with superstar, Kranium. The song titled Forever sees Kranium sing the chorus in Twi.

Check the tracklist out below:

Music Lovers React to Sarkodie's JAMZ Tracklist

@yaw_alata

No proper features, just the same old thing. We are tired.

@kesson_menziz

Everybody waiting for obidi and konogo superstar

@adaiefrimpong

After seeing @blacksherif_ on the album, it's all goosebumps.

_rapmessiah_

You know that everything made from this King Here is simply a great masterpiece and we cant wait

@Saltysarkcess

Eiii so the jay z and ye collaboration...is it in the spiritual realm cos everyday Nigerians saaaa

