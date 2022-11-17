Eduwodzi, in an interview with Tv3's Giovani Caleb, made a heart-wrenching revelation about how he went partially blind for two years

The 'Yenko Nkoaa' hitmaker revealed that the sad incident occurred when he was in the twilight of his career

The musician narrated how tough life has been for him over the years, which got many netizens sympathising with him

Ghanaian musician Eduwodzi was interviewed by TV3’s Giovani Caleb and revealed to him the struggles he has been through over the years.

Eduwodzi became a sensation after his song 'Yenko Nkoaa' which featured rapper, Stay Jay, became a nationwide hit and brought him into the limelight.

Eduwodzi, however, went missing from the music scene a few years after the hit song. He revealed to Giovani that when he was at the peak of his career, he got hit by an unexplainable sickness which left him partially blind for two years.

According to Eduwodzi, the sickness was mysterious, as doctors could not point out what was wrong with him. He said the ailment began shortly before his tour abroad.

Eduwodzi said he was set to visit 19 countries, but the sudden ailment took the opportunity away from him.

The musician said he had been through a lot and mentioned that the illness hampered his career progression. Many folks felt bad for Eduwodzi and sympathised with him.

Ghanaians Sympathise With Eduwodzi

Kwabena Gabriel Burniton II was saddened

Awww sɔ me ha na sɔ me ha Kosɛ bro

Melin Bakkorh commented:

This is serious and beyond the ordinary ! Your people Want your carrier truncated and shutdown but your God is alive

KoJo Trvpp Chaser also commented:

Oh sorry brother.

