Sarkodie opened up about the economic challenges in the country in an interview with Joy FM and mentioned how much he spends on fuel

The ace Ghanaian musician said he spends approximately GH₵2k on fuel every 3 days and mentioned that he is feeling the consequences of Ghana's economic woes

The rapper's comments sparked interesting reactions on social media as many folks did not believe he is suffering as much as the average Ghanaian

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has opened up about the economic challenges in the country.

Speaking to George Quaye on Joy FM's Showbiz360, the musician said he may not be feeling the effects of Ghana's economic woes as much as the average Ghanaian but it is definitely affecting him too.

Sarkodie said the astronomical rise in fuel prices has made fueling his cars expensive. According to the rapper, he spends around GH₵2k every 3 days to fuel his vehicle.

George Quaye's entourage jovially asked if money was still not a problem like the rapper proudly postulates in his songs. Sarkodie laughed and said money was still not a problem but he is facing hardship in certain areas of his life.

Many folks felt Sarkodie was sugar-coating his words to avoid stepping on toes. The rapper was very vocal about Ghana's economic challenges during former president John Dramani Mahama's tenure hence many Ghanaians expected him to be as vocal in the Nana Addo era.

Ghanaians Criticise Sarkodie

pappy_kojo88 wrote:

Sarkodie banku go straight to the point and stop comparing yourself to the street

bra2217 was not too pleased with Sark either:

just trying to sugar coat his words no truthfulness

ghanalatestsongs also wrote:

Shame on him...

