Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's baby mama looked elegant in always in a traditional outfit at the Kyekyeku's movie premiere

Vanessa Nicole accessoried her look with different earrings and nose rings to the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Vanessa Nicole's stunning outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, was among the best-dressed influencers at Kyekyeku's 1957 movie premiere at the National Theatre on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The beautiful influencer stood out as she dressed like a Nigerian bride in a beautiful red ensemble and matching red handmade braids to complete her look.

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @vanessanicole.

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole looked gorgeous in heavy makeup with perfectly drawn brows, colourful eyeshadow and long earrings.

The mother-of-twins wore elegant nose rings to compliment her breathtaking look at the star-studded event.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian movie producer Kyekyeku rocks an elegant kaftan

The man of the moment, Kyekyeku, stepped out in style to his first movie premiere at the National Theatre after massive promotion and a media tour.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Funny Face's baby mama outfit to the 1957 movie premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Danieldcross stated:

Madam you are not a celebrity oo; you are riding on the shoulders of your husband without him nobody knows you respect and love him

life_ology stated:

Which tribe in Ghana dresses like this?

mayaati_1 stated:

She doesn't have a name?

ma_sadiq stated:

Such stooopid post so she doesn't have a name

jozzy_kwart stated:

Funny face baby mama sein....so the lady doesn't have a name ong‍♀️☹?

Phliqstudios stated:

Ghanaians r giving this girl too much attention

veehuks_gallery32 stated:

She has a name of her own

thenana316 stated:

She has her own name my friend stop the unnecessary tension you want to find

Ghanaian Comedian's Baby Mama Goes Braless As She Slays In Stylish Yellow Dress And African Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous baby mama of Ghanaian comic Funny Face has returned with a bang on social media with some sassy videos.

In her most recent Instagram image, the curvaceous content producer looked stunning in a yellow outfit.

The fashionista Vanessa Nicole has received recognition on social media from some users for improving her sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh