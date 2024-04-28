Singer and songwriter, Ink Boy in a recent social media post has called out Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for unpaid royalties

In the post, the singer claims Sarkodie has not paid him his royalties for the hit single One Million Cedis

He added that he had to resort to calling him out on social media because all attempts to reach him proved futile

In 2022, Ghanaian rapper and Sark Nation boss Sarkodie recruited Ink Boy, a budding songwriter and singer, for his hit single One Million Cedis.

The song became an instant favourite for Sark Natives and many other neutrals. However, the collaboration between Sarkodie and Ink Boy is not free of controversies, as the latter has accused the former of not paying him his deserved royalties.

In a post on X, Ink Boy has called out Sarkodie for denying him his royalties in the full glare of the general public. He says he resorted to posting online because Sarkodie and his management are not replying to his messages.

Ink Boy's Post

In his post, he shared his disappointment with Sarkodie and his behaviour. He added that he didn't want to come to the public and share this, but seeing how he has been tagged as ungrateful, he feels he needs to clear the air. Also, he says he wouldn't come on X if Sarkodie and his management had replied to his many messages.

"King @sarkodie, what you are doing is not good at all. I place high regard on your name, but it seems you prefer me calling you out and people saying I’m ungrateful. Pls give me my royalties for one million cedis it’s long overdue, Haba, you be legend o nawa," he posted.

View post below:

Ghanaians react to Ink Boy's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the post.

@Nana_kesse1 said:

Ever since Sark featured this boy, he has not had peace. Every 3 market days, he uses Sark’s name to chase clout

@Lesskay_1 said:

Almost every month, you dey chase Sark ei

@lee_adjoa said:

Wow, it’s gonna be a long week

@BADASSPMF said:

Contact his manager and stop disturbing us.

