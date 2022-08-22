Ghanaian musician Andy Odarkey of Mentor1 fame, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, has spoken about an ordeal he faced in Nigeria

The musician mentioned how badly a record label in Nigeria treated him and how they tried to change his craft and identity

Andy touched on challenges he has faced after TV3 Mentor and gave some sound advice to organisers of talent shows

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician Andy Odarkey, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, has spoken about life after TV3 Mentor and an ordeal he faced with a record label in Nigeria.

Andy was one of the brightest sparks of Mentor1 and did well during the show. After Mentor, the talented musician enjoyed some success as he released his debut album in 2006.

Andy Odarkey Of Mentor1 Fame Source: Andy via Whatsapp

Source: UGC

Songs from the album enjoyed good airplay and gave Andy a platform. However, despite achieving success, the mentor star faced some challenges that negatively impacted his career. According to him, he was surrounded by some folks who did not play any positive role in his career.

Challenges With Nigerian Label

Andy spoke passionately on the issues Ghanaian musicians face and his experience with a Nigerian record label which exemplifies how difficult the music scene is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Per the musician, he was invited to Nigeria by a record label whose name he did not disclose. The label was interested in signing him, but the relationship between the two got sour after Andy smelled something fishy. He said:

The label invited me to Nigeria. I was supposed to spend three months there. Within one month, I recorded five songs they were convinced and wanted me to sign a contract right away. I realised it was not proper, so I decided to bring the contract to Ghana so my management and lawyer could come in

According to Andy, the label did not like the fact that he sang in Twi and wanted to change his brand altogether. They wanted him to stop doing Twi songs and switch to English since they did not understand the Ghanaian language. The talented musician felt it was not right and decided not to sign the contract.

Challenges After TV3 Mentor

The musician said one of the biggest problems he faced after the show was being underrated by key players in the industry and his fellow musicians.

The superstar mentioned that he had been left to finance his career by himself without much support after his first album and regretted being on a talent show at a point. He said:

It got to a point I regretted going to the reality show seriously. Especially being from Tv3 Mentor, it was hard for other stations to promote me because of me being another station's product. Because if they mention my name, they will add Andy of tv3 Mentor fame to it, and they cannot promote Tv3 on their station.

Andy Drops New Project; Album In The Pipeline

Despite all his challenges, the music star is still doing well for himself and has been performing at numerous events in the country.

Andy intends to drop a new album that has been in the pipeline but was put on hold due to the issues he had with the Nigerian label. Andy says the album will drop soon and has released a new banger titled Twe, which features Krimy.

Black Sherif Does Energetic Performance In Peculiar Outfit; Video Stirs Reactions On Social Media

In other news, young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shook social media after a video of him performing in a peculiar outfit surfaced.

Black Sherif wore huge, yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top while he danced energetically on stage.

His outfit had folks on social media talking as they questioned his fashion choices and wondered why he wore such an attire.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh