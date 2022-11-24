Nana McBrown did a beautiful act of charity as she showed some street hawkers in Dzorwulu love

The pretty actress gave out boxes of Holy Insecticide products to the hawkers to sell and make a profit

Some peeps were impressed with the actress's act of kindness, while others felt it was a marketing ploy

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was on the streets of Dzowrulu on Wednesday afternoon to do an act of charity for some street hawkers she usually meets.

Nana McBrown Donates Holy Insecticide Products To Street Hawkers Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to McBrown, the hawkers tend to ask her for petty change anytime they see her. The actress said giving them GH₵5 anytime she crossed paths with them was not sustainable and mentioned that she had devised a better way to help them.

McBrown, who is now a brand ambassador for Holy Insecticide, gave out boxes of Holy Insecticide Spray to 5 of the hawkers she selected. The actress explained the brilliant plan she had devised to help them. McBrown said each box of Holy Insecticide Spray she had given out was worth 500 cedis.

Each vendor was to sell ten boxes of the Insecticide, and after they had successfully done that, they would receive another box of the product for free from her and be rewarded points.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the actress, she had plans to expand the initiative beyond Accra if it was successful and urged the selected 5 to give their all and be honest in their dealings with her.

Some peeps felt McBrown's scheme was helpful, but others felt it was not genuine charity but a marketing gimmick.

McBrown's Charitable Act Sparks Debate

helen_verc_fynn was impressed:

Teaching someone how to fish is the real deal...welldone my Lady

felicia.donkor.777 was not moved by the act:

But this is advertising not donation

theresakumiyeboah also said:

Great job Nana. I hope and pray they will take advantage of this life changing opportunity . God bless your kind heart ❤️

der.ekk_ said:

where is the selflessness, this is just a marketing strategy to promote the product

Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaians Rain Praises On Actress For Voicing Main Character in 3D Animation Movie Asantewaa

In other news, Ghana is set to premiere its first history-themed 3D animation movie titled Asantewaa, Battle for the Golden Stool.

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is set to voice the part of Asantewaa, a character in the movie.

After a snippet of her voice acting hit the internet, many Ghanaians have commended the actress for her talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh