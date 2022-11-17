Ghana is set to premiere its first history-themed 3D animation movie titled Asantewaa, Battle for the Golden Stool

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is set to voice the part of Asantewaa, a character in the movie

After a snippet of her voice acting hit the internet, many Ghanaians have commended the actress for her talent

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Over the years, Nana Ama McBrown has proven how multitalented she is. From acting in movies to hosting television shows, and many more, she has proven to be a jack of all trades and a master of most if not all.

The Ghanaian actress introduced Ghanaians to a new side when news emerged she had landed a voiceover role in Ghana's first 3D animation movie, Asantewaa, Battle for the Golden Stool.

Nana Ama McBrown stars in 3D Animation Movie Asantewaa Photo Source: @millsmedia (Twitter), @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

All About Asantewaa, Battle For The Golden Stool

Nana Ama McBrown voices the character Asantewaa in the animated movie based on the story of Yaa Asantewaa, Queen Mother of Ejisu who sought to protect the Golden Stool, a symbol of the unity and soul of the Ashanti kingdom. The historical movie is set to premiere on December 10, 2022. It is directed by Jessie Sunkwa- Mills, director and lead of Mills Media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nana Ama McBrown As Asantewaa

A video shared by Zionfelix on Instagram captures Nana Ama McBrown saying her lines from a dialogue with the character Governor Hudson. Many have praised her for taking part in preserving Ghana's history.

Social Media Users React To Nana Ama McBrown's Voice Acting in Asantewaa

Many applauded Nana Ama McBrown's voice acting from the snippet shared on Instagram and were pleased with the concept of the animation movie.

gloriaosarfo

Impressive

queenstydoe

See how passionate she is about it❤️

holygomash

Finally u re telling ur stories n history …y only Accra

pee45

This is the way… outstanding @iamamamcbrown

kwadwo_gentle2

This woman is demnnnn good

patricia_ampong

@netflix @netflixfamily we need this in US please and thank you

Okyeame Kwame and Son Sir Kwame Bota Star in Disney Plus Movie with US A Cappella Group Pentatonix

In other news, Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame and his son Sir Kwame Bota will be representing Ghana in the movie Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays.

The movie, which revolves around the world's most famous a capella group, Pentatonix, is set for release in December 2022. It will be premiered and aired on the international streaming service, Disney Plus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh