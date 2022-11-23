A pretty gari and beans vendor over the past few weeks has become a viral sensation because of her pretty looks

The beautiful lady in some other videos that have popped up showed off her beautiful figure, while a lady on TikTok recorded her

The lady shared videos of the good-looking gob3 vendor, and it had folks drooling and admiring her

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian lady who sells gari and beans, a local delicacy also known as 'gob3', became a viral sensation after a patron took a video of her.

Viral Gob3 Seller Flaunts Curves And Pretty Looks Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Her curvy shape and pretty looks caught the attention of social media users. The 'gob3' vendor has since seen a lot of market as folks from far and near visit her joint at Dansoman just to get a glimpse of her.

More videos of the attractive 'gob3' vendor have popped up on social media, and it has got peeps drooling over her. A TikTok user, query996, who visits the joint regularly, took videos of her and shared them on her page.

In one of the videos, the elegant beans seller noticed the lady was taking videos of her and gave a sweet 360 to the admiration of her newly found fan base.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In an interview she granted, the lady revealed that people sometimes call her at midnight just to patronise food.

Pretty Gob3 Seller Captures Attention

CEO Frank was impressed:

She’s gorgeous... who would have an issue with me taking her out sometime?

Enjoyment minister seemed super keen on visiting the joint:

Am at HO I want to know her location cox I wanna eat beans

UmarEmryx also said:

Booom Tomorrow She is a Celebrity because big nyash

friskyafari had peeps laughing:

Gob3 wura your number is not going through o

Lu also commented:

This marketing strategy di3 forget oooo if I know da location always Adey der ooo gob3 15gh view alone 3hrs if ah watch saaa den ah bed

Curvy Ghanaian Woman Who Sells 'Gob3' at Dansoman Reveals Men Travel Long Distances to Buy from Her (Video)

In a related story, a hardworking Ghanaian food vendor with a curvy look has revealed that men travel long distances to buy from her.

Celestina Etornam, who sells gari and beans ('gob3') at Dansoman in Accra, said some customers travel from far to her because of her voluptuous stature.

The hardworking lady who trended over the weekend recalled how she started small with limited capital in an interview with SVTV Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh