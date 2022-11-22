Renowned Ghanaian farmer and actor John Dumelo's reply to a fan who asked why he did not go to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup has sparked massive reactions online

After dropping some bars explaining his decision on why he did not travel to Qatar for the event, many have called on him to hit the studio

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the incredible reactions from netizens concerning John Dumelo's reply

Ghanaian farmer and multiple award-winning actor John Dumelo has responded to a equation of a ardent follower of his Twitter account concerning his visit to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

John Dumelo. Photo Source: @johndumelo1

Source: Getty Images

The person by the handle @Opresii asked John Dumelo why he wasn't in Qatar or making preparations to go there to participate in the FIFA World Cup activities.

John Dumelo ironically responded to him saying that his money is left with only a quarter meaning his finances are not that stable looking at the current economic hardships.

However, some people have decoded the message by explaining that the statement has nothing to do with his financial issues, but he wanted to rhyme with the word 'Qatar'.

This has left many netizens bursting with laughter as some advise John Dumelo to hit the studio since he is a wordsmith.

Many Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's reason for not going to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

@Ross7GH commented:

He will go and watch the Ghana match I'm sure paaah

@tonyhga said:

The government no take you go as ambassador?

@Charlot31596652 said:

Get to the studio right now!!!

@KwameLaker commented:

Baaaaarrrrsssss

@atiemo_joshhh said:

Ne sika asa kwata kwata

Source: YEN.com.gh