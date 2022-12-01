A video trending on popular app, TikTok, shows two well-built doctors jogging uniformly into a football field

Dressed in their uniforms, the agile doctors stormed the field and ran together in the same pattern

Social media users have reacted massively to the viral video as many asked if the doctors have been practising for long

Reactions have continued to trail a viral video of two medical doctors running into a football field.

The doctors, believed to be from a Ghanaian team, jogged into the field in sync and netizens were stunned by the video.

Ghanaian doctors jog into football field in sync Photo Credit: @sportbible/TikTok

The clip was taken during a recent match which ended in a 3-3 stalemate. Those who watched the video, as shared by Sportbible, found it hilarious and ridiculous at the same time, with an IG user naming the two medics "certified clowns."

Social media reactions

The video has garnered over one thousand reactions. Legit compiled the best.

@joshkobenankrahen said:

"Team doctors are not healthy enough to run faster to attend to injured players."

@dnp_connect stated:

"It's the accuracy in their running for me, see their heads."

@wet_firewood_productions said:

"doctors", might be mechanical engineers also. depends where they are going."

@fl_69x said:

"If this happens in FIFA y’all are crying about how unrealistic the game is."

@usernametaken782 reacted:

"Reminds me of the two vultures in bedknobs and broomsticks."

@naniii008 said:

"They used to dance all the time u know, synchronization is definitely needed."

@jgithae0 commented:

"Even the doctors knows how to waste time when the team is leading, I love this."

@user9611167494035 reacted:

"Banku couldn't let them run. See how bulky they are."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian doctor releases music video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reviously reported that a Ghanaian doctor identified as Dr Percy Akuetteh who is a surgery PhD student in China has released a rap music video in Chinese concerning the coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

According to an interview conducted on the PhD student by Myjoyonline.com, although studying medicine in school, Percy does music as a hobby. It is indicated that the young doctor sings and raps in five different languages out of which two are Chinese, which is reportedly the most difficult language in the world.

The music video which was in Chinese reportedly spoke about the coronavirus, educating the public on what to do and encourages the world that the virus can be fought. According to Dr Percy Akuetteh, the video has been received with great joy by the indigenes of China as it makes them feel there are foreigners who understand their situation and share their pain.

