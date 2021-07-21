Tracey Boakye has released new stunning photos on social media

Sharing the photos, Tracey indicated that she is now single and searching

But Diamond Appiah has vowed to tell Tracey's baby daddy

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has released new photos on her social media pages.

The photo, four in number, had Boakye glowing in a colourful full dress while standing in her house.

Sharing the photos, Tracey Boakye decided to stir controversy by talking about her private life.

While the actress is known to be actively involved in a relationship that birthed her daughter and second child, Nana Akua Nhyira, she claimed to be single.

Tracey Boakye further indicated that she was searching for a man while asking her followers if she should go back to Nhyira's father.

"I AM SINGLE AND SEARCHING OOO , ANAA MOSE @nana_akua_nhyira_ PAPA? ," she said.

Fans reaction

Following Tracey's post, her followers and fans have been reacting to the photos and the caption. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Diamond Appiah (diamondappiah_bosslady) threatened to snitch on Tracey:

"I'm calling Nhyira Papa right now Single s3 Sen?"

delidaantwi also did not agree with Tracey:

"Madam please who are u searching for again,or u want to go to court,Nana Akua Nhyira papa is watching oooo."

nanaakuagifted said:

"You are very beautiful Mom Wednesday fo maame we love you❤️❤️@ Nana Akua Nyhira, kwaku Danso and Nana Akua gifted."

highclazz_store_glam said:

"Mama too foine awww❤️❤️❤️."

balloonqueen.events said:

"Nhyira papa will sue you ."

Ayisha Modi claims

While the identity of Tracey's baby daddy is not known, Ayisha Modi has suggested that it could be a very prominent businessman who owns many radio stations.

According to Modi, who revealed this in her banter with Afia Schwar, Schwar told her that Tracey had lost a second pregnancy with the said man.

