Actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted her expensive diamond and gold wedding ring on social media and got fans gushing

The actress got the beautiful piece of jewellery tested to show it was the real deal and wore it with pride

Fans of Tracey were impressed by what they saw and showered the actress with praise as they admired the pretty ring

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted her expensive wedding ring on her social media page.

The actress flaunted the diamond and gold ring on her Instagram story. Tracey took a video of the ring getting tested in order to show folks what she was wearing was the real deal.

Photo: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

The actress who recently got married is having the time of her life and is soaking in the feeling of being a married woman.

She recently made public her luxurious matrimonial bedroom showing how wealthy she is. The actress lives a life of luxury and does not hesitate to flaunt it.

The new photos and videos of her beautiful wedding ring excited her fans, who were pleased with what they saw and showered the actress with praise.

Fans Of Tracey Express Excitement

tracy_boakye_girl, a super fan of Tracey, was overjoyed:

Pepper us with ur gold and diamond ring la Mrs she brags differently❤️❤️❤️wodea k) gye

abifynnlove123 also said:

They should stop hating and learn to pray and be happy for other, chai them Bosslady baakop3

deboramanu9 also commented:

S3 wo Gold ayera a,bra b3gye

she_loves_traceyboakye_ reacted:

Yenkyer3 wo fake

amazingsquare2200 commented:

God bless your union SIS

adepasboutique3 was impressed and exclaimed:

Chaii!

Source: YEN.com.gh