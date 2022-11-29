Instead of doing things the conventional way, a couple explored an option offered by technology

The couple based abroad decided to do their wedding introduction virtually and were joined by family members, as well as friends, thanks to a projector

Mixed reactions have trailed a video from the wedding, which was shared on social media, as some people had reservations about it

A couple has got many talking for doing a virtual wedding introduction ceremony.

@Lumigold_alaga, who shared a short clip from the event on TikTok, explained in the comment section that the couple is based abroad.

The wedding introduction was done virtually. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lumigoldalaga07

Source: UGC

The caption read:

"It’s a virtual introduction ceremony, bride and groom were together abroad and family members physically present."

In the clip, family members and friends were gathered at a location as they linked up with the couple via a projector.

The groom could be seen in the projector dancing to Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga along with a lady who sang and danced to it in the physical location.

The bride and groom rocked white native attire.

Social media reactions to virtual introduction ceremony

Barakat Abiola said:

"Na this kind wedding I wan do."

user4190660941545 said:

"So who will receive the parcels."

Holla said:

"Guests should also join virtually them."

tobajegbosede said:

"Wasting of money, energy snd time."

EstherofGod said:

"It's about having good understanding from both family, that's what matters most.

"Congratulations to them.

"This is interesting to watch over and again."

Ogboriefon Rahmon Afolabi said:

"Relationship way both of them they see everybody self no Dey last, talking Is this."

aramide said:

"MTN will just make the couple to stand still for 3 minutes like they pause them."

Man weds lady in UAE with no guests

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man tied the knot with his heartthrob in UAE with no guests.

According to Duru, he was friends with his wife for 5 years before they tied the knot at the event in UAE. While sharing the photos, Duru said:

"After 5 years of friendship, including 3 years of exclusivity, we have finally signed the doted lines, at the UAE Judiciary. Will be spending the rest of my life with the Love of My Life.

"My gratitude to friends and family (both on and off Twitter) who always stood by us. The BIG wedding still in front and we will share dates in the appropriate time."

Source: Legit.ng