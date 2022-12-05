Shatta Wale and his crew, in a video, were in town with their convoy and fans, upon spotting them, rushed towards the vehicle

The excited fans swarmed around the vehicle and tried to get a feel of the dancehall star as he popped his head out of his vehicle's sunroof

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks were impressed with the love Shatta has on the streets

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale entered town with his entourage and had lots of love from fans.

The musician and his crew travelled in a long convoy. In the video, a large crowd swarmed the around the vehicles.

The excited fans chanted the name of the dancehall star loudly as they tried to get a glimpse of him. Shatta Wale popped his head out of the car's sunroof and happily exchanged pleasantries with a few fans.

A driver passing by with a Zoom Lion truck had the opportunity to shake hands with the dancehall star.

Shatta Wale is known to have a close relationship with his fans and, on multiple occasions in the past, has shown them love by sharing money.

The video of the beautiful moment impressed many netizens as they expressed their admiration for Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

Ambition4real said:

indeed shatta wale you are the street king

NANA QUAME CHEF ✍️✅ also commented:

This zoomlion driver no serious koraa he kno dey watch the road top

Ebony Splash 21 reacted:

I met him that day on my to the market hmmm mese sm naa he be street king aswear

obolo-jah-face also wrote:

Only shatta can do this wale for Lyf much love pahpahpah

Helena also said:

I swear shatta wale is more than a president still on God ❤️

Seleey Concert 2022: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sista Afia, Other Stars Thrill Fans at Mr Drew's Show (Videos)

In other stories, the Mallam Kokroko park came alive Saturday night during the second edition of Ghanaian musician.

Mr Drew's Seleey Concert Famous entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew thrilled fans with specular performances.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the best moments in stunning videos for your view and pleasure.

