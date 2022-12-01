Ghana plays Uruguay on Friday, and ahead of the highly anticipated match, Black Stars star man Kudus got a fresh cut

In a video, the handsome young man visited a barbershop to upgrade his already dapper looks

Kudus' new cut sent many Ghanaian girls into a frenzy as they took to the comment section of the TikTok video to express their admiration

Ghana Black Stars star man Mohammed Kudus has gotten a fresh trim ahead of the Ghana vs Uruguay match.

The young man, in a video, visited a barbershop and got the sweet cut which made him look even more handsome than before.

He left the top of his hair curly and bushy while he faded the sides and had the barber put curvy lines in between his parietal ridge, which is the space between the top of his head and the faded area.

The hairstyle was a popular cut known as the three-step fade. Kudus, known not only for his football skills but his handsome looks, glowed up even more in his fresh cut, which had many girls drooling over him.

Kudus, who has been one of the shining lights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has won many women's hearts with his football ability and handsomeness.

Ghana Vs Uruguay is one of the highly anticipated matches of the group stages, and given the history behind the fixture, many Ghanaians look forward to a win. Kudus is one of the top players expected to clinch victory for the Black Stars.

Ghanaian Girls Fawn Over Mohammed Kudus

Mina Dzamesi said:

Husband to all Ghanaian ladies at the moment

Jennifer commented:

WOW MY FAVORITE PLAYER AT THE GHANA TEAM LOVE FROM SURINAME

Latifatu Ibrahim68 also wrote:

my soulmate cm nd look for me oooo

user9650073131693 also reacted:

sweetheart ur hair style really suit you

Ramzbae was impressed:

Presure shey you de wine meeeeeee niiii I can’t stop loving you kudus oo

