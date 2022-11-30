Yaw Dabo is having the time of his life in Qatar, and in a video that popped up, the actor was seen cheering on the Black Stars

The hilarious Kumawood star was at the Education City Stadium to support Ghana during the South Korea match

Yaw Dabo was in a fashionable Qatari outfit as he cheered the team to victory and had peeps staring at him

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and numerous videos of his time in Doha have got peeps laughing.

In one of the videos, the hilarious actor was spotted cheering the Black Stars of Ghana on during their second match of the tournament against South Korea.

The actor was at the Education City stadium where the fixture took place and was fashionably dressed in a Qatari men's outfit.

The outfit was a traditional Qatari attire known as a thobe, a long white shirt worn over loose pants, and a loose headdress called a Gutra.

Dabo had a tiny Ghana flag in his hand and waved it aggressively as he screamed ''Away, Away, Away". Other Ghanaians in the stadium quietly watched the tense match and turned to stare at Yaw Dabo as he screamed his lungs out.

The video of the hilarious moment got many peeps laughing on social media.

Yaw Dabo Gets Peeps Laughing

Asimike said:

Most will think he’s just one of those kids

bobbyafful12 also commented:

black stars next manager awaaaaay ampa

kennethopoku2 also reacted:

wow senior Dabo looks cute paaa in their dress code

Nii Okai also wrote:

A time will and yaw is gonna be the best manger in Africa I love u bro

MilaHaidara also said:

Are u not supposed to be in school ‍♀️all e best hun✌️

The Kremlin also commented:

The people think he is a kid lmao

