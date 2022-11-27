The Mallam Kokroko park came alive Saturday night during the second edition of Ghanaian musician Mr Drew's Seleey Concert

Famous entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew thrilled fans with specular performances

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the best moments in stunning videos for your view and pleasure

Ghanaian singer Mr Drew, known in real life as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, held the second edition of his music event dubbed Seleey Concert at the Mallam Kokroko park in Accra.

Photos of Ghanaian stars who performed at Mr Drew's 2022 Seleey Concert. Credit: shattawalenews/sammykaymedia.

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats sensation took entertainment and fun back to his hood where his career as a professional dancer and musician is said to have begun.

Famous musicians from Ghana's music scene delighted fans at the 2022 concert, where stars such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, and a host of others mounted the stage to thrill fans.

Mr Drew put up spectacular performances to the delight of all the fans who had gathered at his concert. It is the second self-organised concert the singer has had since his career kicked off.

YEN.com.gh highlights videos from the fun-filled concert below for your view:

1. Mr Drew delights fans at the second edition of his Seleey Concert.

2. Rapper Sarkodie storms the stage to perform at singer Mr Drew's Seleey Concert.

3. Video captures musician Shatta Wale's energetic performance at Seleey Concert 2022.

4. Singer Sista Afia showed she got it when she ascended the stage to perform at the 2022 Seleey Concert.

5. Musician Stonebwoy arrives at Mr Drew's 2022 Seleey Concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh