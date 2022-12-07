Tracey Boakye flew with her husband, kids and househelp to the United States to have a good time and has shared multiple videos from her trip

In one of the videos, the affable actress and her family danced to a popular tune by Jay Z titled Empire State Of Mind

Many people appreciated Tracey for taking her househelp along on the trip, with many folks advocating for peeps to treat their househelps like family

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is currently in New York with her family, and videos from their trip have impressed many of her fans.

Tracey Boakye Dances With Husband, Kids And Househelp Source: traceyboakye on Tiktok

Source: UGC

One of the biggest highlights for many peeps who saw the video was the fact that Tracey took her househelp along with her.

Many were stunned when they realised the pretty lady went along with her and mentioned that not many folks treat their nanny or househelps like Tracey does.

In one of the videos, the actress and her cute family, together with the nanny, visited Time Square in New York City and were mesmerised by how beautiful the place was.

They made a TikTok video jamming to Jay Z's 'Empire State Of Mind,' a timeless song about New York.

In the video, they stood in a circle and danced to the tune. Tracey and her family had broad smiles, which pleased many netizens.

Fans Praise Tracey Boakye

user4492617816438 said:

the fact that you include your nanny in all your family affairs is so lovely God bless your home

yaagladys610 also commented:

Eiiii this Nanny ix enjoying paaa oooo awwww beautiful

_Mhizz Peppy also wrote:

If for nothing at all , God will continue to bless you sake of how you treat your nanny ❤️

user5038950906264lin blicks also wrote:

lovely family be happy all the time honey God Richly blessed yr marriage till Eternity

Source: YEN.com.gh