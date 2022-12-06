Jackie Appiah celebrated her birthday on 5th December 2022 and invited her family to celebrate with her

In a video, Jackie Appiah's pretty mother showed that she was as fashionable as her daughter as she slayed in a beautiful Kente dress

Many folks had not chanced upon the actress' mother before and were stunned after seeing how beautiful she was

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Star actress Jackie Appiah was joined by her pretty mother, Janet Owusu, on her 39th birthday on Monday, 5th December 2022.

Jackie Appiah' Mother Slays In Beautiful Kente Dress Source: jackieappiah, yaayaalinda

Source: UGC

The celebrations took place in their hometown of Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region. Jackie's mum showed how fashionable she was as she slayed in a rich and beautiful Kente outfit.

Janet looked dapper with her large sunglasses on. Despite her age, her skin glowed beautifully and looked smooth, like that of a young girl. In one of the videos from the celebration, the pretty old lady walked gracefully and sat in a Landcruiser Prado.

Jackie Appiah Donates Public Toilets And Borehole For Community

Aside from Jackie's pretty mother, one of the biggest moments during her birthday celebration was the kind-hearted donation she made to the people of Ejisu Abankro.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She built a 10-unit state-of-the-art public toilet facility for the people, including a borehole. She also gifted students mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items.

Netizens Admire Janet Owusu

Mav❤️ said:

She looks like her mum paaaa oooo

user3955882590834 commented:

Wow she is very beautiful

Justina commented:

Oh ok I now understand the beautylike mother like daughter

user1397648386995 also wrote:

When money is there you refuse to grow old

user8194218154436 also

Beautiful Mama ooh God Almighty Yahweh Bless you

Phina ❤️ reacted;

Wooow this woman is very beautiful paaa

Jackie Appiah: Pretty Actress Slays In Beautiful Green Dress; Struggles To Walk After Wearing Tight High Heels

In other stories, Jackie Appiah, in a video, was being styled by a stylist and struggled a bit with her walk after wearing a tight pair of heels.

The pretty actress slayed in a beautiful and dazzling green dress which showed her class and elegance.

Despite Jackie having a hard time walking in the tight heels, she still looked graceful and got many of her fans gushing over her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh