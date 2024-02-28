The Ghanaian gospel music community has been thrown into a state of shock after reports of one of its beloved singers, Yaw Sarpong, surfaced online

The musician is believed to have suffered a stroke, as indicated by his colleague, Diana Asamoah

In a new report, the singer's manager opened up about the critical condition and shared the extent to which he has been affected

During a recent radio interview, gospel singer and political commentator Diana Asamoah shared that Yaw Sarpong had suffered a mind stroke.

Her disclosure gave substance to an earlier video circulating online in which Maame Tiwa, the lead singer of Yaw Sarpong's Asomafo band, was seen sobbing about her boss's condition.

In a new report, Yaw Sarpong's manager spoke to his client's issue, opening up on the extent of damage caused by the condition.

Yaw Sarpong's manager speaks Photo source: Facebook/YawSarpong

Source: Facebook

Yaw Sarpong's manager speaks

Details about the musician's critical condition are still scanty. According to Yaw Sarpong's manager, the singer's condition started around this time last year.

He has been bedridden for over a year now. It was really bad when it happened a year ago, but we are hoping in the coming months he will regain his strength.

The manager established in a report by Ghanaweb that the prolific gospel music composer, who has worked with scores of artistes, including Sarkodie, is open to any form of support in these trying times.

Everyone needs help. We would need prayers, and those who have and are willing to help can offer him a little. The few people he has impacted with his music should also help, the manager cried out.

Yaw Sarpong's son addressed the media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a conversation between an individual believed to be Yaw Sarpong's son and a viral news platform.

The musician's son also confirmed that his father had been ill, but he neither spoke to the condition being a stroke nor the extent of damage.

However, he established that his father was getting better and lamented about the number of different unconfirmed reports about the condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh