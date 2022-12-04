Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has released beautiful family pictures of herself, her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny

The movie personality and her family posed for images in New York, US, where she uploaded the frames

Fans of the award-winning actress have taken to the comment section to shower sweet words on them

Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has blessed feeds with adorable family photos of herself, her kids, her husband, and her daughter's nanny.

Photos of Tracey Boakye and her family. Credit: tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared the family selfies with her family from New York in the United States of America. She will be celebrating Christmas with her family in the US.

Tracey Boakye captioned the images as:

''All we needed was a change of weather and environment this festive season, and we got it,'' she said.

Fans showered sweet words on the actress and her family. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Fans love the family photos of Tracey Boakye

Mizimran said:

Nyame ehyira wo.

Abdulai.ali.3975 commented:

Yahaya, my Muslim brother, my regards to your parents.

Lily_akos posted:

Happy family.

Patdoe49 shared:

Beautiful soul. Little girl growing paaa. Kisses to her muaaaaaaaah.

Okyemgrace said:

May God's blessings and favours be upon the family.

Daniel_wealth commented:

I am joining you guys, yeah.

Pablomannietelli99 said:

This Nhyira girl de asem beba ooo, see how she de swagg. Bless her.

Source: YEN.com.gh