The video of a photoshoot involving Sarkodie and Michael Blackson is causing traffic online

Michael Blackson had Sarkodie's wife by his side but the famous rapper made sure he 'solved' the equation

Although some social media users are criticizing the rapper, others are defending him for making the right decision

Famous and legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is heaping reactions on social media after the footage that was taken during a photoshoot was shared online.

In the video, Sarkodie's wife who is popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess was initially by Michael's side but Sark made sure he brought her close to himself.

The respected rapper was seen muttering some words that were somewhat inaudible but the motion of his mouth showed he mentioned 'my wife' while moving her to his side.

Pictures from Sarkodie and Michael Blackson's photoshoot Photo credit: @WebkidAfrika

What Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie and Michael Blackson's video

TheBigger@KwasiByt mentioned:

Hw3 you don’t know that Blackson guy that’s why you think Sark over reacted. You won’t even leave your grandma alone in a room with that guy after seeing some of his interviews

Dan Yebz with the handle @DanYebz indicated:

Do you know Micheal Blankson very well, very ruthless comedian. Sark knows his moves and don't want any issue biaaaa. Just see the smile on Blankson's face

Mazi with the handle @obinna_ozo also said:

There’s nothing bad in protecting your investment abeg nothing disrespectful here

Watch the video on the Twitter handle @webkidafrika below:

