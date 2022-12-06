The beautiful wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo, is looking stunning in a black ensemble as she tours France

The business executive and marketing strategist has given Ghanaians a glimpse of her designer bag collection

Tracy Sarkcess has joined the list of Ghanaian female celebrities, namely Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas, to own the expensive Yves Saint Laurent bag

Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Owusu Addo has stepped up her fashion game as she holidayed in France. The beautiful wife of Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie slayed gorgeously in an all-black ensemble.

She wore a black designer top paired with see-through leggings. Tracy styled her look with a black leather long jacket to match her flat shoes.

Sarkodie's wife Tracy Sarkcess in a stunning red carpet dress. source: @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Brave magazine melted our hearts with her no-makeup photos while posing beside the statue of Dom Pierre Pérignon, a French Benedictine monk who made significant contributions to the production and quality of Champagne wine.

Tracysarkcess as she is popularly called styled her looks with Saint Laurent's Kate bag valued at seventeen thousand nine hundred and ninety-one Ghana cedis.

The fashionable mother-of-two shared the elegant photos on Instagram and captioned,

Visit to @moetchandon HQ in Epernay, France. Amazing experience learning about the culture, and history of fine winery & champagne production. Had the opportunity to taste the #GrandVintage… history in a glass.

Source: YEN.com.gh