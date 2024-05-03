Afronita: Ghanaian Dancer Exbibits Teaching Skills, Shows Kids Basic Dance Steps In Latest Video
- A video of Afronita in a serious mood teaching her students how to dance is trending online
- She exhibited a lot of passion in the performance of her work as she taught the kids some basic dance steps
- Many who commented on the video were left in awe, with some commending Afronita
Ghanaian dancer Afronita is serious about his dance academy and is putting in the work to ensure it succeeds and lives up to the hype.
In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nanayaaaddo3, Afronita is spotted standing in front of the kids of her dance academy, teaching them the basics of dancing.
Typical of every good teacher, Afronita demonstrated a lot of patience and cleverness as she guided the young ones on how to move their hands and legs as part of their quest to become good dancers.
Afronita's academy records massive turnout during registration, Agradaa's daughter shows up in style
The smile on her face made it evident that she was passionate about what she was doing.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 24,000 likes and 400 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend Afronita
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section commended Afronita for helping the kids develop an interest in dancing.
It seems some parents don’t want der kids to worry dem at home anymore cox wat some kids are doing I don’t think dey came freely
Some of the kids were sent there not to worry in the house oo
Joyce Ayorkor Sowah added:
It seems Afro needs to employ some dancers ooo because Eii can she alone do this
ohenebananaosei0 commented:
This kids will soon blow the dancing industry, initially it will be difficult, but the finished products is what matters
Julanita commented:
we have to join these classes, some of us need all the help
gloriousvalcout2040 added:
You are good teacher
Rabbyahtu Qlarqq Oopps reacted:
Talented kids should get ready for next year 1 billion dancers at the audition
ITS_PRINXESS added:
They all grow tall grown in a short time pressure babies
DWP cut ties with Afronita
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian dance sensation known as Afronita has left the famous DWP Academy collective.
The academy has announced that Afronita will now be an independent brand with no connection to the collective.
This comes after the dancer announced on her social media, teasing fans of a new future she was stepping into.
