Efia Odo was in a happy mood after Ghana defeated South Korea in the second match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

The beautiful actress seemed to take a liking to Black Stars star man Mohammed Kudus and asked if he was single

Her comments sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians dropping interesting comments

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, was in a joyous mood when the Black Stars made Ghana proud in the second fixture of their 2022 World Cup campaign.

The actress took to Twitter to fawn over the Black Stars and praise them.

Efia Odo, in one of her tweets, set tongues wagging after she enquired about Black Stars star man Mohammed Kudus' relationship status. In the tweet, she said:

Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single ? I'm asking for my friend. She's not on social media

Mohammed Kudus won the hearts of many at the 2022 World Cup when he scored two goals, sealing a victory for the Black Stars. Ghana defeated South Korea by three goals to two.

Efia Odo Sparks Reactions

OwusuGibson_ said:

You want both Kwesi Arthur and Kudus You de3, our star boys nkoaa you Dey like

Tcombolo also wrote:

If he’s married that’s even better. No strings, just enjoy him and move

SavageryBlack also wrote:

Efia Odo Dey want trouble awww . You’re a celebrity you can get his number from your other celebs . Why do you have to post this on this platform.

Dery Alice also reacted:

Pls leave this guy alone to concentrate oo mo deirr mo ayoo I remember Agogo

Queen Rahinatu Dalus Mohammed also commented:

Madam please just allow the guy to concentrate don't send ur frustrations and bad luck to him

Kofi Kinaata Requests For Food Designed In Ghana Flag Colours, Video Leaves Many In Awe

In other news, Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has expressed his undying support for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, as they participate in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While at a restaurant in Germany, the 'Have Mercy' crooner hinted that his support had reached the max such that any food he eats has to be in the colours of the Ghana flag.

Speaking Fante while telling his fans how he is supporting the Black Stars has gotten many people laughing.

