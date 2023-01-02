Ghanaian musician Sarkodie started the new year on a high fashion note with his elegant custom-made suit

The BET winner who is known for rocking expensive designer tee-shirts and matching trousers left us awestruck with his look

Sarkodie is one of the few Ghanaian male musicians with unique fashion sense as seen in his Instagram photos

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu-Addo popularly called Sarkodie was among the top performers at various December concerts last year.

The BET winner gave music lovers and fashionistas a run for their money with his dapper fashion looks.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie looks dashing in this collage. source: @sarkodie

He wore different trendy outfits to perform at BHIM concert and stepped up his fashion sense for the Rapperholic concert. The Award-winning rapper was spotted in a custom-made long-sleeve shirt with matching trousers.

Sarkodie completed his look with a black polished shoe as he performed at the new year Royal Gala.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Sarkodie's picture.

princybright

Looking dapper all check ✅

sellygalley

It’s the shiny shoe for me ✌ obidi

evaxalordiah

You Clean up too Nice King!

_araba_arthur_

Landlord for a reason

f_a_square

Ohene K3se3

maxwellfrimpong74

My God father. U are the best I have ever seen

ghansah.ekow

Landlord

Sarkodie's dapper look while rehearsing for Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

The Ghanaian entertainment industry has grown tremendously post covid. This significant change can be contributed to the year of return initiative.

The top performing artist was among the selected Ghanaian musicians to grace the big stage at Black Stars Square. While rehearsing for the main event, Sarkodie was spotted in a white tee shirt, black shoes, and white Nike Sneakers.

9 Times Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie Wore His Favourite Gold Watch In Dapper Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sarkodie who sets trends and always has a variety of stylists available for any occasion, music video, or family outing.

Unquestionably one of Ghana's most fashionable musicians, Sarkodie shares a passion for jewelry with other men in the public eye, like Shatta Wale. The BET winner owns a special collection of jewelry, but he rarely wears it.

Some male celebrities flaunt their favorite gold pieces of jewelry on red carpet events like the Ghana Music Awards, and Emy Africa Awards among others but the award-winning rapper wears this expensive jewelry as part of his daily wardrobe choices.

