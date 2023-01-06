Asantewaa in a TikTok video, mesmerised her fans with her stunning looks as she slayed in an elegant white dress

The dress was light and showed a little bit of skin which made it pleasing to watch for a lot of people

Fans of Asantewaa gathered in the comment section of the TikTok video in their numbers to express admiration for the pretty lady

Popular TikToker, Asantewaa, has always been a fashion goddess in the eyes of her fans and followers.

Asantewaa Slays In Elegant See-through Dress Source: iam_owusua

Source: UGC

In a recent video, she elevated her status even further as she mesmerised them with an elegant white dress. The attire the TikToker wore was above knee level, showing a little bit of flesh.

Her beautiful brown skin glowed brightly as the sun kissed it. The attire had little ropes attached to its armscye which is the arm hole of a dress or the edge on which a sleeve is sown.

She tied the little ropes around her arms and it made the apparel look more flamboyant and unique. She matched the outfit with a pair of high heel boots.

In the video, it looked like Asantewaa was on her way to lunch or a meeting. She twirled and posed as a cameraman followed her around.

The video was shared by a hair stylist Asantewaa patronizes. She revealed that the TikTok star bought over GH₵10k worth of hair from her in 2022 alone.

Fans Of Asantewaa Gush Over Her

J’S_DESIGNS commented:

Is her Anantuo for me. She’s beautiful indeed

Mamagee Mamagee said:

she is naturally beautiful

B578 commented:

Ghanaians and enviness the more you hate her, the more she gets blessed. Sadists, broke and jealous people everywhere because you can never be like

