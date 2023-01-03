Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has caused a frenzy on social media after she imitated famous Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's fall at Afrochella

Dressed in a similar outfit as Ayra Starr on that day, Asantewaa was captured performing energetically on a dusty road

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Asatewaa urges her fans not to tag the 'Rush' crooner

Famous Ghanaian TikTok Star, Asantewaa has made her personal rendition of award-winning Nigerian singer Ayra Starr falling on stage on Day 1 of the Afrochella concert.

Asantewaa and Ayra Starr looking gorgeous in photos. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa_ @ayrastarr

Dressed in a similar outfit as Ayra Starr on that faithful day, Asantewaa was captured performing on a dusty road with the audio of the incident playing in the background.

She was dressed in an orange playsuit that was made of stretchy fabric that accentuated her thick figure in the video. She rocked a pair of ankle-high boot heels in the colour black.

Captioning the post which she shared on both her TikTok and Instagram pages, she urged her ardent followers not to tag the 'Bloody Samaritan' crooner under the post.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many fans are of the view that Asantewaa is searching for Ayra Starr's trouble.

Reactions as Asantewaa mimics Ayra Starr's fall at Afrochella

the_cute_esi said:

See how she confidently stood ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍

_.lasthour remarked:

Eyyyy Asantewaa you like trouble ohhh ❤️

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

Asantewaaa please❤️❤️❤️

ephia_real commented:

She go catch ubibini ny3 nyimpa oo

derimusic_ commented:

Why are you like this ?? Ah

queenzy.rhym stated:

Am sorry but this ain't funny..

briszel5 said:

If Asantewaa can do this means it's very serious weh Ayra

nanaquarhblinkd stated:

but her Fall pain me errr like it was me well done we make fun of we laugh and forget

qwhequimray said:

Ah is boldness for me

itz_perplinaa commented:

Eiiii my bae no want peace

Ayra Starr Lashes Out At Afrochella Ghana Organisers After Massive Fall On Stage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has called out organisers of the Afrobeat music festival Afrochella after she fell on stage on the night of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The event which took place at the El Wak Sports Stadium saw the 'Rush' hitmaker slip and fall as she was performing on stage on Day 1 of the music festival.

Commenting on the issue, Ayra hinted that the fall was unnecessary and could have been avoided if the organisers had done their due diligence.

