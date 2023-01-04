A wealthy Ghanaian bride Stephanie is among the December 31, 2022 brides with elegant wedding attires

The beautiful plus-size bride flaunted her voluptuous figure in a tight beaded white wedding gown that has become the talk of the town

The master of the ceremony and the glam team were seen holding the stunning gown as the bride tried to enter her limousine before the nuptials

A beautiful plus-size Ghanaian bride who turned heads with her colorful traditional wedding outfits is in the news again.

Stephanie was seen wearing a corseted white gown with an extremely long train which made it impossible for her to walk without the assistance of her team.

The Ghanaian bride looks gorgeous in her white gown. source: @mc_benedictus

She looked radiant in a glittering lace gown with different parts sewn together to create a long train that sweeps the floor as she walks down the aisle.

The dazzling bride wore a curly hairstyle and an attention-seeking diamond tiara that matched the designs in her beaded corset gown.

Mrs. Kyei Baffour looked effortlessly stunning in her flawless makeup as she smiled infectiously for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted by the Master of Ceremony Benedictus.

naya_addo

I will always and forever choose comfort ❤️❤️

judilucy_esq

Can’t we just be comfortable on our happy day. With what she’s wearing she will be praying for the wedding to be over so so she can breathe. What’s the fun in it

abenaserwah26

This is too much oooo... Why ? What for ? some few hours wonder... then what . Then you start pay wedding debts

africancanadianweddings

but she made it though! That’s all that counts

nkunimwellington

If this makes her happy at the end because it’s her day . Your negativity thought or comment don’t matter .

friday.aw

Asemooo! She snatched though that’s for sure

devspeaks

If you have to do all of that… maybe that dress wasn’t for you love. Looking equal parts uncomfortable and breathless. This trend of big, heavy, ridiculously tight wedding dresses need to stop. And some of them aren’t even cute, just a bunch of fluff for nothing.

elwai09

When she suppose wear expensive and correct iro and buba...what's a great wedding if you aren't comfortable.

nana_freddie_ii

Gone were the days when marriage was just simple and it’s a union between a man n a woman. Now it’s a limo, photography, huge reception, thousands of groom men n braid maids. The real concept of marriage is lost now

obo_bhaddest

This was supposed to make u laugh. If u are already angry with ur life, Waka pass and don't write any poverty-motivated comments

