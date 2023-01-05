Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has switched up her looks from wearing revealing ensembles to decent looks

The young socialite ruled Instagram in 2022 with her cleavage-baring looks, high heels, and daring hairstyles

The voluptuous style influencer got a nomination in the social media category at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards

Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu was among the well-dressed TikTok stars who stormed United Television for the UTV Day with the stars' special telecast.

The socialite and content creator known for wearing skimpy outfits left us stunned with her ensemble.

Nana Ama McBrown and Hajia Bintu look stunning in white dresses. source: @gregdomphotography

Hajia Bintu looked very decent in a white corseted outfit for the special program. The style influencer flaunted her cleavage in the v-shaped long-sleeve outfit.

She styled her look with a silky straight hairstyle, and heavy makeup and wore a piece of the necklace to complete her look.

The United Showbiz host and top-style influencer Nana Ama McBrown wore a gorgeous lace outfit for the much-anticipated show.

Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman popularly called Nana Ama McBrown wore a colorful wig that fit her perfectly; making her the center of attention among the TikTok stars.

Mrs. Mensah wore a beautiful scarf to match her look while giving us subtle makeup looks. She was photographed holding a beautiful handbag that matched her shoes.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a charming Ghanaian TikToker star who has amassed a sizable fanbase over the past 10 months and is one of the social media trends.

The TikTok star has experienced the kind of development she has in terms of engagements and conversations on her social media profiles thanks to her endearing appearance and distinctive niche.

Her ability to dance is Hajia's main weapon. The TikTok star captivates the audience with her waist and feet movements.

Her sense of style is clearly noticeable. The majority of Hajia's videos feature her in stunning outfits that accentuate her lovely form.

Hajia Bintu has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards in the Social Media Star (TikTok) category in recognition of her hard work.

